Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires Shares of 49,325 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 367.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Oshkosh by 56.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Oshkosh by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $91.35 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

