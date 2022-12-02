Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,932 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

