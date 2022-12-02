Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 40,931 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Shaw Communications by 35.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Shaw Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Shaw Communications by 128.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,624 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,378,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,025,000 after purchasing an additional 364,248 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

About Shaw Communications

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

