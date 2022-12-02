Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 53,089 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 362,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,170,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $34.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

