Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 9,972 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,710 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 499,253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 287,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ally Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

ALLY stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

