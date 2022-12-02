Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,803,000 after purchasing an additional 691,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,148,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,181,000 after acquiring an additional 340,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after acquiring an additional 341,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 190,650 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $122.25. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

