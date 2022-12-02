Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

