Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $324.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

