Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradata by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

