Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,293 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

NYSE:M opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.52.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

