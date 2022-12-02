Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also

