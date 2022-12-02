Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.45 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,863.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

