Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in onsemi by 89.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 774,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,970,000 after buying an additional 365,714 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 85.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 204.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 188,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.99 on Friday. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.33.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. William Blair began coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

