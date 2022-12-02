Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 316.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,114,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,255,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 495,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

