Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.86. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock worth $13,378,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

