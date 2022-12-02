Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

