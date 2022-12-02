Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

