Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 79,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $13,126,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $1,445,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.