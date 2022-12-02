Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 146.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CUBE opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart Profile

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

