Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.54 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $356.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $368.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.17.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

