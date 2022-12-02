Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,571 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.36 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.