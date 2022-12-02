Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Investar were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth $1,131,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 572,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investar

In other Investar news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Investar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.50. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Investar to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

See Also

