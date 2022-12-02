Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $233.81 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.72.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

