Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 34,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of CG stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

