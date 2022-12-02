Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 275,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 336.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,278,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 985,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

