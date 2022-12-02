Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 110.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $981,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

AGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

