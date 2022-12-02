Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after buying an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after buying an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,686,000 after buying an additional 197,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 683,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Trading Up 2.3 %

RACE opened at $228.08 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.89.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

