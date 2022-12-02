Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $2,452,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $2,809,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $115,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA cut their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bilibili from $25.60 to $22.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

BILI opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.97. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

