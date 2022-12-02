Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 104.9% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,189 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 150.4% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 235.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.