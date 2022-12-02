Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,391,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,695,000 after buying an additional 151,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,040,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,416,000 after purchasing an additional 364,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after purchasing an additional 397,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,600,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,991 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Earl Childress purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,441.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,675.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 48,331 shares of company stock worth $374,142. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

OII stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 2.92. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

