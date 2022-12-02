Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,599 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 278,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

PAAS stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.