Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 284,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Price Performance

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.73 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

