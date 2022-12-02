Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,484,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of Loyalty Ventures as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 282,173 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth about $4,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth about $855,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth about $521,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ LYLT opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $34.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

