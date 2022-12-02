Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 122,000 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. Cowen started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

