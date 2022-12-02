Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 158,126 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,126 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 58.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

