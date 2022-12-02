Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 193,775 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 265.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,775 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Old National Bancorp to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

ONB stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Insider Transactions at Old National Bancorp

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 15,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

