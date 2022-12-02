Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 216,029 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $703,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of CNTA opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $49,094.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,055.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 53,907 shares of company stock worth $215,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

