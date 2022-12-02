Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 26,486 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 278.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $123.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

