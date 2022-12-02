Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,209 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,208 shares of company stock worth $1,549,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

