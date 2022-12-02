Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

NNN stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Citigroup increased their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.