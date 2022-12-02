Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in RPT Realty by 7.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 30.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RPT Realty by 90.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 49,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RPT opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.24 million, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

RPT Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.