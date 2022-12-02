Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 138,086 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 905,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $887,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EQT by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in EQT by 136.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

