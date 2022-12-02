Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,701 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Telesis Bio worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Telesis Bio by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telesis Bio by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telesis Bio by 696.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Telesis Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telesis Bio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Telesis Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Telesis Bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Telesis Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.45. Telesis Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 73.65% and a negative net margin of 251.04%. Equities analysts predict that Telesis Bio, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Telesis Bio

(Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.