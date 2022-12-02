Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,197 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.64.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

