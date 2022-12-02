Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,722 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 28.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in AutoNation by 182.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 259,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in AutoNation by 108.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,210,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 650,337 shares of company stock worth $69,445,953 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $121.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.