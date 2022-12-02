Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 311,131 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 311,131 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,484,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $316.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.04 and a 200-day moving average of $227.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $632.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.32.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.