Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,610 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 359,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFIS opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

