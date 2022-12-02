Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,810 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.