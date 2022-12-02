Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,861 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $91.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $97.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $246,998.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $956,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

