Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,989 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

